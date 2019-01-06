Latest NewsTechnology

Are you an Android User? You Should Know How Facebook is Tracking You

Jan 6, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Android is the most popular mobile operating system and Facebook is the most popular social media. Combining these two facts, it is obvious that a lot of people who are using android will have the Facebook app on their mobile. But do you know that Facebook is tracking you? Oh, wait! Are you going to uninstall the app? Turns out, that won’t help either!

It has been found that Facebook tracks Android users who do not use the app on their smartphones, and even those who do not have accounts on Facebook.

Facebook routinely tracks users, nonusers and logged out users outside its platform, said the study by UK-based charity Privacy International. App developers share data with Facebook through the Facebook Software Development Kit (SDK), a set of software development tools that help developers build apps for a specific operating system, showed the findings.

It was found that, “At least 61 percent of the tested apps automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app. This happens whether people have a Facebook account or not, or whether they are logged into Facebook or not.”

“Data from different apps can paint a fine-grained and intimate picture of people’s activities, interests, behaviors and routines, some of which can reveal special category data, including information about people’s health or religion,” the report says in its conclusions.

So what you think about it? Switching to ios?

