Congress suspends former union minister

The Congress on Sunday suspended former central minister Sarve Satyanarayana from the party for making objectionable remarks against the top party leaders during a meeting.

The Disciplinary Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) took the action against Sarve after he attacked All India Congress Committee secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R.C. Khuntia and party’s state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

During a meeting held to analyse the elections results in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, Sarve slammed Kuntia and Uttam Kumar Reddy, blaming them for the party’s defeat.

The former minister also allegedly hurled a water bottle towards TPCC Chief Secretary Bollu Kishan. Talking to reporters, Kishan said Sarve Satyanarayana used inappropriate words for Kuntia.

Sarvey, who contested from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the last month’s Assembly elections but was defeated, told reporters that those who were responsible for party’s defeat were conducting a meeting to analyse the results. He said he would bring the situation to the knowledge of the central leadership.