"Not a Coward Like your C.M Who Disguises…"Check Out T.G Mohandas mouth shutting reply to a Tweet

Jan 6, 2019, 10:45 am IST
BJP intellectual Cell head T.G Mohandas is quite active on Twitter. Yesterday evening he had tweeted something on the media boycotting BJP. The Tweet roughly translates to:

“Anyway Media has boycotted BJP and vice versa. So now can I reveal some of the secrets of media”?

To this, one Twitter user replied
“Are you not a modern Sangh-Mitra who supports the cause of young women entering Sabarimala;”. Mohandas gave a class reply to this question in his typical style.

Mohandas replied:

“Yes son, but in a dignified manner seeking a common approval with the help of Thanthri and Mel Shanthi and by exploring the possibilities of Deva Prashnam. But not like your C.M who does a cowardly act of disguising and running away”

Take a look at the actual Tweet.

