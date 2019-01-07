Malaysian King Steps Down Amid Rumours of marrying 25 years Old

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Muhammad V, has unexpectedly abdicated in a historic first.. The country’s national palace announced Sunday, after a week of speculation about the monarch’s status following his two-month leave of absence.

There had been a question mark over the reign of the king, who ascended to the throne in December 2016, since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment in November.

Reports then circulated online that the king had married a former Miss Moscow in Russia, although royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumours.

Many Malaysians now wonder who will be the country’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and how he will be chosen.

Malaysia is the only country in the world whose King is elected to serve on a rotational basis. Muhammad V, who was just 47 when he became king, has garnered a reputation for having relatively youthful interests.

He is keen on extreme sports like off-road driving, shooting and endurance challenges.