Many Congress leaders likely to join BJP soon, Says Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday claimed that a large number Congress MLAs and leaders might defect to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Nitin Patel said: “Many Gujarat Congress leaders and MLAs are frustrated by the infighting in the party and are attracted by the BJP’s welfare schemes.”

He said that recently a secret meeting of disgruntled Congress leaders took place at the residence of a senior Congress leader where they expressed their displeasure against the President of the State unit.

“I believe that before the 2019 general election, the Congress in Gujarat will be divided into two,” Patel said.

Asked to spell out names of those likely to join the BJP, including rumours of OBC legislator Alpesh Thakor being unhappy, the Deputy Chief Minister said his party was ready to welcome anyone who believed in BJP’s welfare works.