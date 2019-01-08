Latest NewsIndia

Former BJP lawmaker shot to death

Jan 8, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Jayanti Bhanushali, the former BJP lawmaker was shot to death in a train on Tuesday. He was shot in the eye and chest and he died on the spot. He was travelling to Bhuj from Ahmedabad.

After the incident, the train was brought to the Kalupur station in Ahmedabad, where the coach was separated from the rest. The railway police and the personnel of the forensic science laboratory reached the spot.

The attack on the former legislator, who represented Abdasa assembly constituency between 2007 and 2012, took place when the train had reached between the Kataria and Surjaabari stations

