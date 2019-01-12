Five security forces killed in Taliban attack

At least five security forces have been killed after their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents in southern Kandahar province.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor’s spokesman, said two other policemen were wounded in today’s attack in Spin Bolduk district. He said seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, Taliban’s spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban insurgents have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces.