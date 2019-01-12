Govt hikes remuneration of Anganwadi workers, helpers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a hike in monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The decision will benefit 72,500 Anganwadi workers and an equal number of helpers.

As per the decision, the Anganwadi workers will now get Rs 7,500 per month as against Rs 6,000 which they were getting, said the Chief Minister.

He said Mini Anganwadi workers will get Rs 5,375 as against Rs 4,125 while Anganwadi helpers will now get Rs 3,750 as against Rs 3,000.

The hike in monthly remuneration will come into effect retrospectively from Oct 1, 2018.

Patnaik also announced extending the age of disengagement of the functionaries to 62 years from 60 years.

“At the time of exit at the age of 62 years, the Anganwadi workers, the Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers will be given a lump-sum incentive of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively as a measure of social security,” said the Chief Minister.

He also announced a 15-day summer vacation for them and filling of 50% posts of supervisors from Anganwadi workers.