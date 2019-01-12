Latest NewsIndia

Govt hikes remuneration of Anganwadi workers, helpers

Jan 12, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a hike in monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The decision will benefit 72,500 Anganwadi workers and an equal number of helpers.

As per the decision, the Anganwadi workers will now get Rs 7,500 per month as against Rs 6,000 which they were getting, said the Chief Minister.

He said Mini Anganwadi workers will get Rs 5,375 as against Rs 4,125 while Anganwadi helpers will now get Rs 3,750 as against Rs 3,000.

The hike in monthly remuneration will come into effect retrospectively from Oct 1, 2018.

Patnaik also announced extending the age of disengagement of the functionaries to 62 years from 60 years.

“At the time of exit at the age of 62 years, the Anganwadi workers, the Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers will be given a lump-sum incentive of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively as a measure of social security,” said the Chief Minister.

He also announced a 15-day summer vacation for them and filling of 50% posts of supervisors from Anganwadi workers.

Tags

Related Articles

Asian Games gold medallist banned for doping

Sep 12, 2017, 04:01 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Actor Rajinikanth donates huge amount to flood relief fund

Aug 18, 2018, 08:43 pm IST

These are the popular TV actresses who married younger men : See Pics

Dec 26, 2018, 07:50 am IST
2018 spring fashion trends

These are the reasons that prove 80’s is back in style

Mar 12, 2018, 09:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close