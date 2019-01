The service of Delhi Metro was interrupted when found a man on track. As per the reports of ANI, the service was running normally. ” The service on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line from Rajiv Chowk towards HUDA City Centre was disrupted on Tuesday after a person was found on the track”, ANI reported. Yellow Line is one of the busiest sections of the Delhi Metro network. The service was from Rajiv Chowk towards Samaypur Badli.