Latest NewsIndia

Doordarshan launches two new channels

Jan 16, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Harshvardhan on Tuesday launched DD Science and India Science channels in New Delhi.

DD Science is Doordarshan’s first ever daily slot on Science and Technology, while India Science is an internet-based channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said developing a scientific temperament is a critical necessity. He said the aim is to launch a 24/7 channel dedicated to science. He said people will benefit a lot from the information provided by these channels.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said Doordarshan reaches over 3 crore houses in the country and would be an impactful medium for popularisation of science.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said these channels dedicated to science will enhance the spirit of enquiry in children.

Tags

Related Articles

Ford unveiled all-new crossover model: See Pics

Apr 10, 2018, 10:04 pm IST

Asia Cup Final: Bangladesh Flounders After a Brilliant Start

Sep 28, 2018, 08:32 pm IST

Xiomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone to compete with iPhone brands: See all features here

Jan 3, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Software engineer missing after he left home to meet car buyer through OLX

Dec 25, 2017, 01:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close