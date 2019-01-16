Doordarshan launches two new channels

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Harshvardhan on Tuesday launched DD Science and India Science channels in New Delhi.

DD Science is Doordarshan’s first ever daily slot on Science and Technology, while India Science is an internet-based channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said developing a scientific temperament is a critical necessity. He said the aim is to launch a 24/7 channel dedicated to science. He said people will benefit a lot from the information provided by these channels.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said Doordarshan reaches over 3 crore houses in the country and would be an impactful medium for popularisation of science.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said these channels dedicated to science will enhance the spirit of enquiry in children.