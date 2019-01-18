Latest Newscelebrities

Unknown facts about Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi

Jan 18, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Vijay Sethupathi emerged as a Tamil Superstar within a short time with his Blockbuster movies like 96, Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha etc.

Vijay Sethupathi, who once worked as a manager in Koothu-P-Pattarai, later acted in Aandavan Kattalai as the drama school’s manager!

Vijay Sethupathi’s first movie as a lead actor was ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’. The Tamil drama written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy won three National Film Awards.

Sethupathi had done a number of odd jobs which includes phone booth operator, a salesman at a retail store and even a cashier at a fast food joint

The Tamil actor has also produced three movies – Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai.

Vijay Sethupathi met his wife Jessie online and the two dated for a couple of years before getting married in 2003.

In his entire film career, Vijay Sethupathi has won 13 awards, out of the 21 times that he was nominated.

In less than eight years, Vijay Sethupathi has done more than 25 movies as a lead actor.

