Unknown facts about Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi emerged as a Tamil Superstar within a short time with his Blockbuster movies like 96, Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha etc.

Vijay Sethupathi, who once worked as a manager in Koothu-P-Pattarai, later acted in Aandavan Kattalai as the drama school’s manager!

Vijay Sethupathi’s first movie as a lead actor was ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’. The Tamil drama written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy won three National Film Awards.

Sethupathi had done a number of odd jobs which includes phone booth operator, a salesman at a retail store and even a cashier at a fast food joint

The Tamil actor has also produced three movies – Orange Mittai, Junga and Merku Thodarchi Malai.

Vijay Sethupathi met his wife Jessie online and the two dated for a couple of years before getting married in 2003.

In his entire film career, Vijay Sethupathi has won 13 awards, out of the 21 times that he was nominated.

