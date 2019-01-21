Govt declares holiday for schools,professional colleges tomorrow

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declared holiday for schools and colleges today and tomorrow on the passing away of Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddaganga Mutt.

Three-day mourning announced in the state of Karnataka. Final rites of Siddaganga Seer will be conducted with full state honours tomorrow at 4. 30 PM.

Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji rightly eulogized as ‘Walking God’ in contemporary India, he was highly venerated not only in Karnataka for his service to humanity but also well-known in the country. Swamiji was head of Sree Siddaganga Matt which has recorded history of 600 years and provided education to many people in Tumkur city located at a distance of 63 Km from Bangalore.