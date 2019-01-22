26 killed in bus-truck collision near Hub

In Pakistan, 26 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between a fuel-laden truck and a passenger bus in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The accident took place in the Lasbela district when a bus carrying 40 passengers was hit by a diesel truck coming from the opposite direction. Police said they have recovered 26 bodies which were burnt beyond recognition while the condition of 16 people is critical. Most of the bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition.