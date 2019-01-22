Latest NewsInternational

26 killed in bus-truck collision near Hub

Jan 22, 2019
In Pakistan, 26 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between a fuel-laden truck and a passenger bus in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The accident took place in the Lasbela district when a bus carrying 40 passengers was hit by a diesel truck coming from the opposite direction. Police said they have recovered 26 bodies which were burnt beyond recognition while the condition of 16 people is critical. Most of the bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition.

