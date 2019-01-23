Australian Open Tennis: Serene Williams defeated by Karolina Pliskova

Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam Singles title ended today, as she made a shock quarterfinal exit from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, at Melbourne. The 37-year old American seeded 16th was stunned by seventh-placed Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Pliskova, she will play in the semi-finals of the event for the first time, just like her opponent Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Osaka beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1 to seal a last-four berth. Czech Petra Kvitova and American Danielle Rose Collins have already set up a semi-final clash.

In Men’s Singles, Frenchman Lucas Pouille booked a place in the semi-final, with a 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over Canada’s Milos Raonic. World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia will battle it out against Japan’s Kei Nishikori

in the fourth and final last-8 match later today.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had stunned world number three and defending champion Roger Federer in the Round-of-16, has already set up a semi-final clash with second seed Rafael Nadal of Spain.