Farmers protest against Rahul Gandhi during his Amethi visit

Farmers in Gauriganj town in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district held a protest on Wednesday, the first day of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign visit to the constituency, accusing him of land grabbing.

In the protest that took place near Samrat Cycle Factory, the farmers demanded the land given to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation be returned.

“We are very upset with Rahul Gandhi. He should go back to Italy. He does not deserve to be here. Rahul has grabbed our land,” news agency ANI quoted protester Sanjay Singh as saying.

Ironically, the factory, outside which the agitation was held, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his visit as a lawmaker from the constituency.

The land in question had been bought by Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust after it was auctioned by the Debts Recovery Tribunal in 2014.

Earlier, the UP State Industrial Development Corporation had leased the land from the Jain brothers but had to let it go following the closure of the company.

But in 2015, Amethi’s sub-divisional magistrate ordered that the land be given back to UPSIDC after the leasing process was termed invalid.

Despite the order, the land continues to be occupied by the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. BJP leader and Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of grabbing the land of farmers through the foundation.