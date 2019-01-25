Sensex fall 169 points

Key benchmarks indices ended the volatile session with steep losses. The Sensex held above 36,000 marks while the Nifty ended below 10,800 level. The BSE benchmark Sensex gave up initial gains Friday and closed 169 points lower at 36,025.54.

The Sensex fell 169.56 points or 0.47% to settle at 36,025.54. The index rose 279.38 points or 0.77% at the day’s high of 36,474.48. The index fell 241.95 points or 0.67% at the day’s low of 35,953.15.

The Nifty fell 69.25 points or 0.64% to settle at 10,780.55. The index rose 81.90 points or 0.75% at the day’s high of 10,931.70. The index fell 93.35 points or 0.86% at the day’s low of 10,756.45.