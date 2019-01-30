‘Women’s Reservation Bill would be passed on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections’ says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Women’s Bill would be passed on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament,” he told a booth-level party workers meeting here.

The bill seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and legislature has been pending for a long time in view of lack of consensus.

“We want to see women in position of leadership,” he added.