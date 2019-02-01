Latest NewsIndia

Budget 2019 : ‘Final jumla of Modi government’,says Arvind Kejriwal

Feb 1, 2019, 06:30 pm IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called the Interim Budget for 2019-20 the “final jumla” of the Modi government.

“Final jumla of Modi government: its Interim Budget too completely disappoints Delhi,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Modi government had come out with a blast of ‘jumlas’ after not doing any work for five years.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said: “The current unemployment rate in the country is highest in the past 45 years, yet there was no discussion in Parliament today on how the number of jobs can be increased.”

The party also cornered the Modi government for not giving sufficient money to farmers.

 

