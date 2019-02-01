Latest NewsIndia

Budget 2019: Modi destroyed farmer lives,says Rahul Gandhi

Feb 1, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
In a fierce takedown of the government’s Interim Budget, which includes an annual income support of Rs. 6,000 for small farmers, Rahul Gandhi described Rs. 17 a day “an insult” to farmers in a tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,” tweeted the Congress president, with the hashtag #AakhriJumlaBudget.

The farmer scheme, called PM-Kisan, was widely anticipated as the government struggles to calm farmers’ anger ahead of the national election, due by May.

The government announced that small and marginal farmers, who own less than two acres of land, will receive direct annual handouts of around Rs. 6,000 rupees, at a cost of Rs. 75,000 crore to the government.

The money would be deposited directly to their bank accounts in installments of Rs. 2,000.

