5 Taliban terrorists killed

Feb 2, 2019, 05:52 pm IST
In Afghanistan, five Taliban terrorists including a group commander have been killed and seven others injured in Farah province over the past 24 hours. The government forces have targeted Taliban positions over the past 24 hours and crackdown would continue in Farah and neighbouring districts.

