5 Taliban terrorists killed

In Afghanistan, five Taliban terrorists including a group commander have been killed and seven others injured in Farah province over the past 24 hours. The government forces have targeted Taliban positions over the past 24 hours and crackdown would continue in Farah and neighbouring districts.
Related Articles
PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 1100cr at Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli
Dec 16, 2018, 03:07 pm IST
‘Modi Wave’ continues to remain a powerful force in 2019 , NDA will form government again : ABP-CSDS survey
May 25, 2018, 08:33 am IST
Australian Cricketer Matthew Hayden critically injured in an Accident
Oct 9, 2018, 09:31 am IST
Mamata condemns Union government for holding up the proposal to rename West Bengal
Nov 14, 2018, 05:04 pm IST
Post Your Comments