FIR lodged against Azam Khan for allegedly defaming RSS

In Uttar Pradesh an FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The case was filed in Hazrat ganj police station of state capital Lucknow following a complaint of social worker Ullema Zamir Naqvi.

In his complaint, Naqvi has accused Azam Khan of defaming RSS and insulting Shia religious leader Qalbe Jawad and his secretary Imran Naqvi through his letter and statements in 2014.

Last month, a case was registered against Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah in Rampur for alleged fraud.