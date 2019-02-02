Gandhi family should be named as the bail family,says BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership and said that with most members of the Gandhi family out on bail now, “it should be named as the bail family”.

Addressing a media briefing hours after businessman Robert Vadra was granted interim bail by a Delhi court, Patra outlined the legal status of different cases related to the Gandhi family.

“The first family of the Congress party, the party which literally ruled over India for all these years, such is the credibility of the family that most of the family members are out on bail. All these cases are under jurisdiction in different courts of the country. It is a fact to ponder over that the family which gave many prime ministers have now most people out on bail,” said Patra.

“They (Gandhis) feel that India is their property and corruption is their entitlement. This is the telling story of the dynast first family – the Gandhi family which I firmly believe should be named as the bail family. It is for this reason they have so much hatred for the Chowkidar,” Patra added.

In 2015, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were granted bail in the National Herald case. The National Herald scam is an ongoing case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons. On December 31, 2018, a circular issued by CBDT was withdrawn on January 4, as it would have implications in the ongoing National Herald case involving top Congress leaders.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the BJP spokesperson also cited the recent extradition of different fugitives to India and called them “covert Congress workers”.