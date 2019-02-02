Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsSports

ISL: FC Pune City beat Chennaiyin FC

Feb 2, 2019, 11:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

In an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium in Chennai, FC Pune City beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 . Marcelino’s double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 , to boost its chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Pune City is in the seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 games while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following an 11th defeat this season.

After a goalless first half, the Chennaiyin FC went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C.K.Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes.

Tags

Related Articles

Proposed pic of 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Released: See Pic

Nov 25, 2018, 09:43 am IST
gadgil

Madhav Gadgil Predicts These States to Have Floods Similar to Kerala

Aug 21, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Yet Another Hospital who eats Money

Dec 24, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

IPL 2018: Team work of KKR defeats former captain Gambhir’s new team

Apr 16, 2018, 11:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close