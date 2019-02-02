In an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium in Chennai, FC Pune City beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 . Marcelino’s double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 , to boost its chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Pune City is in the seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 games while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following an 11th defeat this season.

After a goalless first half, the Chennaiyin FC went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C.K.Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes.