Leopard cub seized from passenger’s bag at airport : Watch Video

Feb 2, 2019, 04:29 pm IST
The Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International airport on Saturday seized a leopard cub from the baggage of a passenger in Tamil Nadu.

The authorities said that the cub, which is only one month old, will be rehabilitated in the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in the city.

The passenger from whose bag the cub was retrieved has been handed over to Tamil Nadu Forest Department for further action.

Sources said that the passenger smuggled the cub into the city in a basket.

