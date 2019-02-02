Miscreants throw stones at Vande Bharat Express

India’s fastest train ‘Vande Bharat Express’, was attacked with stones during its trial run on Friday.

According to reports, miscreants pelted stones on a new Train 18 while it was on its trial run.

The Railways informed that the incident took place when the train left Sakurbasti at around 11:03 pm on Friday to reach New Delhi to begin its trial run to Allahabad. No one was hurt in the incident. As soon as the incident was reported, RPF swung into action but no suspect was found. Reports inform that the train was escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The Northern Railways in its statement said that on reaching New Delhi station, the escort party informed about stone pelting. It informed that the second coach from the front was hit near Sadar area under DLT(Delhi Lahori Gate) post. “A railway servant present in T-18 informed the escort party that a stone hit the window glass of coach no.188320 of T-18,” an official said.