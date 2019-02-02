Latest NewsIndia

Money laundering case : Delhi court grants interim bail to Robert Vadra

Feb 2, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
A Delhi Court Saturday granted interim bail till February 16 to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

