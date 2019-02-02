Nawaz Sharif admitted to Lahore hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday was shifted to a hospital in Lahore from the prison where he is serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case, reported The Express Tribune.

Sharif was moved to the hospital after the Punjab government gave its consent to a medical board’s recommendation to shift him to a hospital as he suffered from “multiple health issues”, Dawn reported. The Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out.

Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tweeted that she had been told that Sharif was taken to a hospital.