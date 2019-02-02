Latest NewsInternational

Nawaz Sharif admitted to Lahore hospital

Feb 2, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday was shifted to a hospital in Lahore from the prison where he is serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case, reported The Express Tribune.

Sharif was moved to the hospital after the Punjab government gave its consent to a medical board’s recommendation to shift him to a hospital as he suffered from “multiple health issues”, Dawn reported. The Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out.

Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tweeted that she had been told that Sharif was taken to a hospital.

Tags

Related Articles

Women Wall: Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri slams Thushar Vellapally

Dec 28, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

How far Hardik Patel could influence Patel community: Here the exit poll says

Dec 15, 2017, 06:04 pm IST
samantha-stunned-everyone-with-her-new-summer-ready-saree

Samantha stunned everyone with her new summer ready saree

Mar 24, 2018, 05:41 pm IST

Sneak Peek of Salman and Katrina in Bharat movie Released

Jan 17, 2019, 10:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close