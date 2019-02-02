Rahul Dravid’s Suggestion for Budding Criciketers is Something You Need to hear

Rahul Dravid, India’s junior team coach, has proposed a plan to help young cricketers get training and jobs in order to be equipped for both life and a career outside the sport.

According to a report in The Times of India, Dravid met with Board of Control for Cricket in India officials to discuss the program which will be aimed at improving the life skills of young players. National Cricket Academy Chief Operations Officer Tufan Ghosh told the newspaper that the board officials are working on a structure.

The shrinking public sector domain has made things even more difficult for the sportsmen. The anxiety of failure often threatens promising careers and former India captain and current coach of the colts Rahul Dravid is equally worried over the issue.

Dravid has been in charge of the India U-19 and A’ teams for over three years now, making him a voice closest to such realities. And recognizing the immediacy of his suggestions, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) COO Tufan Ghosh and the board officials are working on a structure to give this idea on imparting life education a shape.

The officials are seeking out placement agencies and other firms to help in training young cricketers and offering them alternate career options if they struggle to continue with the game. “Dravid and the other coaches here had pointed out the need to start such a process. We are working towards formulating a structure before it is sent to the higher authorities in BCCI to get things going,” Ghosh told TOI.