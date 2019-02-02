Latest NewsSports

This is What BCCI Said about Players Travelling with Family Members

Feb 2, 2019, 08:25 am IST
Less than a minute

The Indian cricket team is going through a happy phase currently. It has had a lot of success in overseas tours recently, main players like Kohli and Bumrah are taking a break, but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t had the best of times.

The family members of Indian players accompany their spouses on overseas tours and that has turned out to be a massive headache for the world’s richest cricket board, especially from the logistical point of view.

“If the team is travelling with less number of members, it is easier to manage. It’s easy for BCCI staff to make off-field arrangements. Right from booking tickets to rooms, the entire management of handling the arrangement is with BCCI.

It would be a logistical nightmare if this arrangement – of families travelling with the players – continues to be there in England for the entire duration of the World Cup,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in The Times of India (TOI).

