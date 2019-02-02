You Won’t Believe What ICC Chief said After India’s loss against New Zealand

India has had a lot of success in the recent overseas tour and the ODI series against NewZealand was no different. It had won the first three matches to win the series before losing the fourth.

The fourth ODI was played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and the Black Caps won the match by eight wickets. India were dismissed for 92 in 30.5 overs. SPinner Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as top run-scorer with 18 from 37 deliveries.

Dave Richardson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) made a rather controversial remark following the Kiwis’ thumping victory against the Men in Blue. “Every dog has its day” Richardson was quoted as saying in Times Now.

So what you think about his remark?