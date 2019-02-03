Latest NewsPolitics

Former Union Minister resigns from Congress

Feb 3, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
Former Union Minister V Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from Congress today. He tendered his resignation to Rahul Gandhi in a letter.

Deo was Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs and Panchayat Raj from 2011 to 2014. He was also Minister of State for Steel in 1979-80. He was re-elected four times to Lok Sabha and was also a member of Rajya Sabha.

He was viewed as Congress’ tribal face from Andhra Pradesh.

His decision to quit came a day after a Gujarat MLA quit accusing Congress of politics.

