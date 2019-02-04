Mohanlal to be the Candidate in Election? Actor Reveals his Stand

Amidst the growing debate regarding whether Mohanlal will contest in the upcoming Loksabha elections or not, the actor himself has come out revealing his stand on the debate. Mohanlal has made it clear that he will not venture into politics.

“Politics is not my cup of tea. I always want to remain an actor. I enjoy the freedom I have in this profession. In politics, a lot of people depend on you and it’s not easy. Also, it’s not a subject that I know a lot about and so, I have no inclination whatsoever,” the actor told The Times of India newspaper. He is currently shooting in Hyderabad for the film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’.

The comments made by Mohanlal is now receiving a positive response from a majority of his fans in Kerala. As per his fans, Mohanlal is a public asset in Kerala, and if he starts endorsing any political parties, it may even ruin the Superstar’s career.