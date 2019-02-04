This is who Ravi Shastri Thinks is the Standout Performer in the Ind-NZL Series

Indian team has had a lot of success in ODI format in recent times even in overseas conditions. They have won three bilateral away series against South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1) and New Zealand (4-1) with only defeat coming against England. Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri is elated and he thinks Mohammad Shami is the standout performer during the series.

Shami was quite exceptional during the CWC 2015 but post the tournament he picked up injuries and the emergence of Bumrah, Bhuvaneswar and Hardik Pandya meant that Shami wasn’t missed. But he made a terrific come back in the recent series against Newzealand, giving Bhuvaneswar a run for his world cup team spot. Shastri

explained how Shami’s hard work paid.

“But one man, if I have to single out, over the last five months [that stood out] is the man who won the Man of the Series today [Mohammed Shami]. It hurt him when he got the kick up the backside and was dropped from the side after failing the yo-yo test. He went back, did the hard yards, and across all formats, he has been simply outstanding. And right through the series, he has given us those early breakthroughs,” he said.

Very impressive [Shami’s pace]. He was right up there when it came to pace and the spinners supported him well. You can’t take away the contribution of Kuldeep and Chahal in all these one-day games,” Shastri added.