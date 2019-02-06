Behind every successful man’s fall is a woman: Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said that behind a successful man’s fall is a woman but clarified that he was not making fun of the #MeToo movement and his comments should be taken in “right humour”.

“Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn’t be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man’s fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I’ve seen in this movement,” he said at the launch of the book “A Touch of Evil” by author Dhruv Somani.

The #MeToo movement hit Bollywood last year and saw several women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment and rape by actors and filmmakers from the industry.