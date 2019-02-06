I-League Football: Real Kashmir beat Gokulam Kerala

In I-League football Real Kashmir Football Club defeated Gokulam Kerala FC by a solitary goal to go to the top of points table here on Wednesday. The match was played at the TRC Ground in chilling weather conditions.

Ivorian striker Gnohere Krizo scored the all-important goal in the 51st minute to hand Real Kashmir full three points from the match.

The win propelled the Jammu and Kashmir side to the top of the table with 32 points, dislodging Chennai City FC (30 points) which, however, have two games in hand over Real Kashmir.

Chennai City will take on Indian Arrows on Friday while Real Kashmir will meet East Bengal at home on Sunday.