The next holy bath at the Prayag Raj Kumbha Mela will be on 10 of this month.

The Kumbh Mela administration is gearing up for next Shahi Snan on 10th of February on the occasion of Basant Panchami

More than 5 crores 50 lakh devotees took holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. As of now, more than 13 crore devotees have taken bath in Kumbh 2019.