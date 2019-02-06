KeralaLatest News

Only One Actor Commands Such Respect that Entire AMMA Members Stands up to Greet him” Idavela Babu Reveals the name of Most Respected Actor in Mollywood

Feb 6, 2019, 05:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam movie industry is often hailed for the camaraderie that exists between different actors. No wonder it was able to pull off movies like Twenty 20 which had almost all the actors in Mollywood and still managed to keep everyone happy. But then who deserves the most respect in the industry?

Senior actor and AMMA representative Idavela Babu reveals who is the actor in Mollywood who commands most respect, so much so that all actors would raise from their chairs out of the respect for him. It is none other than senior actor Madhu.

“Madhu sir is someone who doesn’t maintain any generation gap.He is friends with everyone”. reveals Babu in an interview.

Malayalam actor Madhu

