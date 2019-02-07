Devotees Protest by Placing Wreath at Devaswom Board Office

Kottarakkara: Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society, and said equality was a basic right. Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.

Devotees are upset with the U-turn of the board and has vented their frustration by placing a wreath on Devaswom board office. It was in the Devaswom board office near Kottarakkara Ganapathy temple that the devotees under the leadership of Sabarimala karmasamithi placed the wreath.

Devaswom board president A Padmakumar had clarified that whatever that the advocate said in the court is board’s stand on the issue. He said the board took this stand based on the verdict by court.