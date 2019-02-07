LokSabha Polls 2019 : Our aim is not to go with Any tainted group, says Kamal Hassan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that his party aim is to not go with any tainted group. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “We are preparing to contest on all 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest.”

On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan had ruled out an alliance with the Congress and said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 alone.

In past, Kamal Hassan had clearly stated that his party is open to alliances with like-minded parties but would not ally with any party that “tries to change Tamil Nadu’s DNA”.

In December last year, the 62-year-old had announced that the MNM will contest the general elections. Speaking to reporters, Haasan had said, “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates.”

Earlier on December 16, when a reporter asked him if he would go it alone or ally with other parties for 2019 elections and by-polls to 20 assembly constituencies, Haasan said, “Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things.”

Kamal Haasan had launched his political party — Makkal Needhi Maiam — which translates to “People’s Justice Centre” — at a public meeting in Madurai earlier in February this year. He had also unveiled the party flag.