Latest NewsPolitics

LokSabha Polls 2019 : Our aim is not to go with Any tainted group, says Kamal Hassan

Feb 7, 2019, 06:41 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kamal Hassan
cyclone gaja

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that his party aim is to not go with any tainted group. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “We are preparing to contest on all 40 seats (in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest.”

On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan had ruled out an alliance with the Congress and said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 alone.

In past, Kamal Hassan had clearly stated that his party is open to alliances with like-minded parties but would not ally with any party that “tries to change Tamil Nadu’s DNA”.

In December last year, the 62-year-old had announced that the MNM will contest the general elections. Speaking to reporters, Haasan had said, “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates.”

Earlier on December 16, when a reporter asked him if he would go it alone or ally with other parties for 2019 elections and by-polls to 20 assembly constituencies, Haasan said, “Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things.”

Kamal Haasan had launched his political party — Makkal Needhi Maiam — which translates to “People’s Justice Centre” — at a public meeting in Madurai earlier in February this year. He had also unveiled the party flag.

Tags

Related Articles

Firefox launches new Ad-block browser for Android users

Jun 21, 2017, 07:07 pm IST

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclone

Dec 15, 2018, 01:43 am IST

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Those who want Shariat law in the country “should go to Pakistan”.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Bollywood actress about Dulquer Salmaan: He professional and passionate about his craft

Nov 17, 2017, 02:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close