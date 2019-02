In Chhattisgarh, security forces have killed at least 10 Maoists in an encounter at Bijapur district today.

Police said the encounter took place around 11 am in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told that bodies of 10 Naxals along with 12 weapons including 11 bharmar weapons and one 315 bore revolver. There was a huge quantity of explosives and tiffin bombs also recovered from the training camp.