Check out your daily horoscope below

Aries

Expect the unexpected. You may not understand everything that happens, but that’s okay, says Ganesha. Avoid too much activity, as you may be too tired to go out in the evening. Put on your sequins and gloss, the stars predict some music and dancing coming your way!

Taurus

As an administrator, you will command with an iron fist today, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may find change slowly creeping in; you may discover a more harmonious approach to managing people as compared to a dictatorial style. You will come out with flying colours from any adverse situations.

Gemini

Religious pursuits will take up a large chunk of your time today. You will incur expenses on religious rituals and charity work. You will find yourself going to a place of worship in search of peace and solitude, says Ganesha.

Cancer

The first half of the day may leave you a little flummoxed. You may get discouraged when things are not going your way, predicts Ganesha. But your subconscious mind knows how to handle such situations. You will take a break from the rat race, and take a detour to your home. You may even pack your bags and take your partner to a faraway sojourn.

Leo

Making new friends is like having cookies: one is never enough. Ganesha sees that you take this idea quite seriously, and will make all the efforts to swell your circle of friends today. It is a good thing, since your new friends may prove to be useful to you in times of need. On a more personal front, Ganesha says your feelings need a free expression in the evening. So, mush things up a bit, light a few candles and lay out a spread. Invigorate the romantic ambience for you and your sweetheart.

Virgo

You might spend most of your day at the table today, planning and mapping your future. Keep your partner in the loop while making important decisions. Take the approval of your family as and when required so that no misunderstanding creeps up in the days to come. You will be surprised at the advice you get from your partner and loved ones, says Ganesha.

Libra

Today, you touch a new high when it comes to self-reliance. The pledges and promises you make may tend to perplex people at your workplace. The afternoon may see you taking on other people’s responsibilities as well. Your vigour reaches its highest point in the evening, expects Ganesha.

Scorpio

According to Ganesha, you may just be happy basking in the glory of successful business deals. Focus on your target and there’s lot more in store for you on the career front. Sometimes, it’s all right to pamper your beloved with precious gifts, and for this you may end up splurging today.

Sagittarius

A poignant and disturbing day is in the offing. At work, Lady Luck will be on your team. Don’t let your sentiments cloud your logic though, says Ganesha. In relationship matters, don’t keep high expectation, as they may put you under tremendous pressure.

Capricorn

If you are a civil servant, good times are ahead for you. Also, you may have to deal with the government for your business and it will turn out to be a fruitful transaction, says Ganesha. If you are a lawyer, doctor, or any other professional, you will need to prove you metal and ensure that you utilise every opportunity coming your way.

Aquarius

Your friends will make your day, especially those in high places will prove invaluable. With their assistance, you may even start a new venture without a hitch. If a professional, you will meet with wonderful success. If a student, have no worries about missing a few classes, says Ganesha. Your classmates will bail you out!

Pisces

You will find yourself in a good mood today. Your co-workers will also enjoy being around you. You will be able to influence people for the positive with your respectful demeanour and your sense of humour. You could find yourself splurging on yourself at a spa or a beauty parlor, says Ganesha.