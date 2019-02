After a poor bowling performance in the first match, Indian bowlers came back strongly in the second T 20 to restrict NewZealand to 158. Except for Colin de Grandhomme 50(28), none of the other batsmen managed to score at a strike rate that bothered Indians. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers picking 3 wickets for 28 and Khaleel Ahmed picked 2 for 27.

India fielded an unchanged side for the match.