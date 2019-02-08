Mayawati has to deposit money used for erecting her statues: SC

The Supreme Court has expressed the view that BSP chief Mayawati has to return the public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants, the party’s symbol, at parks in Lucknow and Noida.

The remarks were made by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi while hearing a petition filed by an advocate who contended that public money cannot be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating the political party.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna said that it is of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent back to the state exchequer and posted the matter for final hearing on April 2.