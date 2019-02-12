Latest NewsInternational

5 policemen killed in terrorist attack

Feb 12, 2019, 05:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Pakistan, five policemen were killed in a terrorist attack. The incident occurred today at northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred in Paroha tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan. The terrorists, hiding behind bushes, attacked the police van with heavy firing. Four policemen were killed in the attack and the Station Head Officer was injured. The injured SHO was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme Court asks Government to Submit Strategic Details of Rafale Deal

Oct 31, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

Here is the list of all 85 distinguished personalities awarded with Padma Awards 2018

Jan 26, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

Ishaq Dar Panama to appear on court for inappropriate assets case

Sep 27, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

ISL 2018-19: ATK to secure First Win against NorthEast United- Match Preview

Oct 4, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close