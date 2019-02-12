5 policemen killed in terrorist attack

In Pakistan, five policemen were killed in a terrorist attack. The incident occurred today at northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred in Paroha tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan. The terrorists, hiding behind bushes, attacked the police van with heavy firing. Four policemen were killed in the attack and the Station Head Officer was injured. The injured SHO was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.