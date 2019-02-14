KeralaLatest News

Kodi Suni, Out on Bail, Gets Arrested For Kidnapping

Feb 14, 2019, 07:43 am IST
Koothuparamb: Kodi Suni, one of the culprits in T.P Chandrasekharan murder case and who has been serving a sentence in jail is out on bail. The seasoned criminal couldn’t keep himself out of more crime as he got involved in a Kidnapping case. It was in connection with a gold-smuggling case that Suni kidnapped a young man Rashid’s brother, as an act of revenge for Rashid losing the gold which they supposed him to smuggle safe.

Kodi Suni and team had sent Rashid to Gulf and he came back on December 8th. But on his train journey from Kochi to Kannur, Rashid had lost gold worth Rs 14 lakhs. Suni wanted this money back and he threatened Rashid and his brother.

Rashid’s brother was kidnapped and taken to Wayanad. He was tortured at gunpoint. The investigation was held on the complaint given by their mother. Police said that Suni was on Parole during this period.

It is interesting that all this is happening at a time when another culprit in TP case, Kunjananthan has been getting excessive parole and the Government coming under serious criticism for this.

