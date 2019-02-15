By election results: Shameful defeat to CPM in Onchiyam

The ruling CPM faced a shameful defeat in one of its strong bastion Onchiyam, in Kozhikode. In the by-election held RMP won a glorious victory with a margin of 328 votes.

Rmp candidate P.Sreejith win with a margin of 328 votes. Sreejith got 776 votes out of 1313 votes polled. CPM candidate Rajaram Thaipalli got 459 votes BJP candidate got only 80 votes.

By this victory, the RMP sustained the rule of the panchayat. RMP has got 6 members in the panchayat which has a strength of 17 members. RMP rules Onchiyam panchayat with the support from UDF.

RMP once considered to be a red bastion of CPM was changed and the party lost its stronghold after the murder of T.P.Chandrasekharan, the CPM rebel. It was T.P. who give leadership to form RMP when they were expelled from CPM.