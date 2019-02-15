Pulwama Terror Attack: India summons Pakistan High Commissioner

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale today summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to India and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Gokhale summoned him at his office in New Delhi and conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. He also said the neighbouring country must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.

Meanwhile, India has called its High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to New Delhi. Sources said that Bisaria has been called for consultations.