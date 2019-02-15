Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: India summons Pakistan High Commissioner

Feb 15, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale today summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner to India and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Gokhale summoned him at his office in New Delhi and conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. He also said the neighbouring country must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.

Meanwhile, India has called its High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to New Delhi. Sources said that Bisaria has been called for consultations.

Tags

Related Articles

Gujarat Polls 2017 : Software engineers being hired to hack into EVMs, alleges Hardik Patel

Dec 17, 2017, 07:57 pm IST

Charge your phone with your hot or cold beverages like A tea or a Chilled Beer

Jan 26, 2018, 11:28 am IST
happiest countries

World’s happiest countries 2018 : Here’s the UN Report

Mar 14, 2018, 10:46 pm IST

‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas’ ‘Saaho’ will be released on 2019

Dec 17, 2018, 11:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close