Nigerian presidential election postponed

In Nigeria, the national election was postponed hours before polls were due to open.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, told that the one-week delay is needed to hold a free and fair election. Consequently, the commissioners decided to reschedule the presidential and national assembly elections to 23rd of February

Opposition leaders called the move a dangerous ploy to keep President Muhammadu Buhari in power. Buhari urged Nigerians to remain calm and to refrain from civil disorder.