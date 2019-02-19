CPI(M) never supports violence,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CPI(M) never promoted violence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asserted that it had no role in the recent killings of two Youth Congress activists in Kasaragod, even as the Congress wing demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat, he said the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had already directed the state police to take stringent action against the accused and bring them before law at the earliest.

If any CPI(M) activist was found to be involved in the crime, they would never get the party’s backing, Vijayan said, adding that they would not only have to face legal action, but also stern party action.

“The CPI(M) has never promoted violence. It is a party which had to face violence on several occasions and there was no need for it to conspire the murder of the Youth Congress workers,” he said, replying to a reporter’s question over the issue.

“At a time when the CPI(M) is organising party yatras ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, will anyone with minimum political literacy indulge in such a crime?,” Vijayan asked.

The chief minister’s remarks came at a time when the ruling party is facing the heat over the killings of Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21), the Youth Congress activists who were waylaid and attacked while returning home after attending a function at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday night.

Opposition Congress and BJP have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Meanwhile, state CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterated on Tuesday that his party had no knowledge about the twin killings.