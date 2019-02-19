Israel offers India ‘unconditional support’ to combat Pak terror

Israel offered India “unconditional support” to combat terrorism. The Israeli envoy to Delhi said her nation would assist in sharing their knowledge and technique to carry out anti-terror operations across the border. The offer comes amid a section of Indian strategic experts overtly batting for a Tel Aviv-style strike on terror havens in frontier region of Pakistan.

Newly-appointed Israeli envoy Dr Ron Malka, while speaking to reporters, said Jerusalem will go to any extent to help India, which has been a victim of terrorism.

Last Thursday, in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel after which there have been growing demands that the government should explore Israeli-type anti-terror operations. Israeli military is known for its precise and quick strikes.

“Whatever India needs to defend itself there is no limit. We are here to help our close friend India to defend itself especially against terrorism because terrorism is the problem of the world and not only of India and Israel,” Malka said.